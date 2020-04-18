Death Notices for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Glenn C. Meyer

CORVALLIS — Glenn C. Meyer, 75, died in the afternoon, Thursday, April 16 at his home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Anna M. Carriveau

HAMILTON — Anna M. Carriveau, 65, died in the afternoon, Thursday, April 16 at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

