 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, April 24, 2021
0 comments

Death Notices for Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jack D. Pound

HAMILTON - Jack D. Pound, 66, died in the morning, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home with family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jacques “Jack” Lizotte

ST. REGIS - Jacques “Jack” Lizotte, 74, of St. Regis died Monday, April 19, 2021.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David M. Reynolds

FORENCE - David M. Reynolds, 73, of Florence, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Aaron D. Hitchcock

MISSOULA - Aaron D. Hitchcock, 76, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

William F. Hegg

MISSOULA - William F. Hegg, 85, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News