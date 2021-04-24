Death Notices for Saturday, April 24, 2021

Jack D. Pound

HAMILTON - Jack D. Pound, 66, died in the morning, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home with family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jacques “Jack” Lizotte

ST. REGIS - Jacques “Jack” Lizotte, 74, of St. Regis died Monday, April 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David M. Reynolds

FORENCE - David M. Reynolds, 73, of Florence, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Aaron D. Hitchcock

MISSOULA - Aaron D. Hitchcock, 76, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.