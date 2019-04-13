Willie Bee Flanagan
MISSOULA — Willie Bee Flanagan, 89, of Missoula, died peacefully on April 10. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jack H. McDonald
MISSOULA — Jack H. McDonald, 94, of Missoula, died at his home early Thursday morning, April 11. Services and arrangements will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home.
Jean L. Hepler
MISSOULA — Jean L. Hepler, 93, died in the evening, Thursday, April 11 at her home in the Missoula Manor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Arne D. Ueland
MISSOULA — Arne D. Ueland, 64, died early in the morning, Friday, April 12 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.