Susan Jayne Butler
SPOKANE, Washington — Susan Jayne Butler, 83, born in Missoula, died April 4 in Spokane, Washington. Arrangements under Pacific Northwest Cremation South Hill, Spokane, Washington.
Betty J. Burr
ST. REGIS — Betty J. Burr, 67, died in the afternoon, Thursday, April 4 at the family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
George E. Johnson
MISSOULA — George E. Johnson, 95, died early in the morning, Friday, April 5 at The Springs at Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Rebekah C. Witter
POLSON — Rebekah C. Witter, age 31, died on Thursday, April 4 at her residence. Memorial services for Rebekah are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.