Death Notices for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Max H. Blodgett

POLSON - Max H. Blodgett, 92 of Polson died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at his home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Cecelia Ann Tulberg

MISSOULA – Cecelia Ann Tulberg, 87, of Missoula died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

John D. Parks

STEVENSVILLE - John D. Parks, 83, of Stevensville died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

William Kevin Byrne

BOZEMAN – William Kevin Byrne, 94, of Bozeman, died Aug. 13, 2021. Services are pending.