Death Notices for Saturday, August 15, 2020

Eunice K. Tanner

DARBY — Eunice K. Tanner, 70, passed away in the night, Thursday, August 13 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

James Lewis Fournier

MISSOULA — James Lewis Fournier, 78, of Missoula died Wednesday, Aug. 12  at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Gale A. Welch

MISSOULA — Gale A. Welch, 80, of Missoula passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on August 14. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

