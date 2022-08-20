Death Notices for Saturday, August 20, 2022

Thomas (Tom) David Borr
POLSON – Thomas (Tom) David Borr, age 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kenneth Connolly, 67, of Missoula, passed away Friday Aug. 5, 2022 at His home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Missoula, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
Marian Prazma, 84, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Providence St Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
Vikki (Sissy) Miller, 63, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Missoula, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
Donald Fouste, 80, of Clarkston, Wash., passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
Ronald L. Swanson, 93, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
SEELEY LAKE – Daniel Richards, 93, of Seeley Lake, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his home in Seeley Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
Patrick Carpenter, 68, of Kennewick, Wash., passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.