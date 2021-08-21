Death Notices for Saturday, August 21, 2021

Roy L. Cooper
CORVALLIS - Roy L. Cooper, 95, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gladys Woolsey Sommers
KALISPELL - Gladys Woolsey Sommers, age 100, of Kalispell, formerly of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Martha L. Larson
MISSOULA – Martha L. “Marty” Larson, 67, of Missoula died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation of Montana is in care of arrangements.
Rita A. Yarbough
STEVENSVILLE - Rita A. Yarbough, 90, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Ralph Garfield Goakey
MISSOULA - Ralph Garfield Goakey, age 87, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.