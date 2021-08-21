 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, August 21, 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices for Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roy L. Cooper

CORVALLIS - Roy L. Cooper, 95, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gladys Woolsey Sommers

KALISPELL - Gladys Woolsey Sommers, age 100, of Kalispell, formerly of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.  Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Martha L. Larson

MISSOULA – Martha L. “Marty” Larson, 67, of Missoula died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation of Montana is in care of arrangements.

Rita A. Yarbough

STEVENSVILLE - Rita A. Yarbough, 90, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her daughter's home surrounded by family.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ralph Garfield Goakey

MISSOULA - Ralph Garfield Goakey, age 87, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News