 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, August 22, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Julianne M. "Julie" Shoush

CORVALLIS — Julianne M. "Julie" Shoush, 77, died in the evening, Thursday, August 20 at St.Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Rebecca Folkerts

MISSOULA — Rebecca Folkerts, 41, of Missoula died Thursday, Aug. 20 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Leroy Stickler

LOLO — Leroy Stickler, 64, of Lolo, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Missoula.

Lt. Col. Felix R. Csorosz

MISSOULA — Lt. Col. Felix R. Csorosz, 92, of Missoula died on Friday, Aug. 21 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News