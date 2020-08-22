Death Notices for Saturday, August 22, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julianne M. "Julie" Shoush

CORVALLIS — Julianne M. "Julie" Shoush, 77, died in the evening, Thursday, August 20 at St.Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Rebecca Folkerts

MISSOULA — Rebecca Folkerts, 41, of Missoula died Thursday, Aug. 20 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Leroy Stickler

LOLO — Leroy Stickler, 64, of Lolo, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Missoula.

Lt. Col. Felix R. Csorosz

MISSOULA — Lt. Col. Felix R. Csorosz, 92, of Missoula died on Friday, Aug. 21 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.