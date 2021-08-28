Death Notices for Saturday, August 28, 2021

Michael “Mick” Copley

STEVENSVILLE - Michael “Mick” Copley, 77, of Stevensville died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Michael Bryson

MISSOULA - David Michael Bryson, 48, died Aug. 3, 2021. Garden City Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert A. “Bob” Bakke

MISSOULA - Robert A. “Bob” Bakke, 83, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Dallas Gene Summerfield

FLORENCE - Dallas Gene Summerfield, age 77, of Florence, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.