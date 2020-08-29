 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Jocelyn Tara Hansen

MISSOULA — Jocelyn Tara Hansen, 37, died on Aug. 25 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

