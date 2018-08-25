Marian L. Betts
MISSOULA — Marian L. Betts, 84, of Missoula, died Thursday, Aug. 23.
Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Robert F. Hassman
MISSOULA — Robert F. Hassman, 88, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at his home.
Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Steven Scott Burhop
HAMILTON — Steven Scott Burhop, 72, of Hamilton, died Friday, Aug. 24, at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.