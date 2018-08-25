Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Marian L. Betts 

MISSOULA — Marian L. Betts, 84, of Missoula, died Thursday, Aug. 23.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert F. Hassman

MISSOULA — Robert F. Hassman, 88, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at his home.

Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Steven Scott Burhop

HAMILTON — Steven Scott Burhop, 72, of Hamilton, died Friday, Aug. 24, at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.