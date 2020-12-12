Death Notices for Saturday, December 12, 2020

Roberta M. Siewert
HAMILTON — Roberta M. Siewert, 91, died early in the morning, Friday, Dec. 11 at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
John E. Hammond, Sr.
CORVALLIS — John E. Hammond, Sr., 97, of Hamilton died Friday, Dec. 11 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Sundance Hernandez
MISSOULA — Sundance Hernandez, 33, died Dec. 8 in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
