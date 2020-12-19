Death Notices for Saturday, December 19, 2020

James E. “Jim” Heinemeyer

MISSOULA - James E. “Jim” Heinemeyer, 78, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Dennis L. Rosato

DARBY - Dennis L. Rosato, 65, died in the night, Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Laverl Gorder

MISSOULA - Laverl Gorder died on Dec. 18. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.