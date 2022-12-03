 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, December 3, 2022

Donna Lee Rude

DILLON - Donna Lee Rude, 76, passed away in the morning, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Barrett Hospital and Health Care in Dillon. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Patricia R. Nissen-Cross

Patricia R. Nissen-Cross, 70, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana and a full obituary can be found at justcremationmt.com.

