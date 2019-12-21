Maralynn LaCanne
STEVENSVILLE — Maralynn LaCanne, 86, of Stevensville, died at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Joan M. "Joanie" Hansen
HAMILTON — Joan M. "Joanie" Hansen, 77, died early in the morning, Wednesday, Dec. 18 at her family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Maureen M. Tanner
MISSOULA — Maureen M. Tanner, 81, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 19. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
George L. Stemple
MISSOULA — George L. Stemple, 77, of Missoula, died at his home early Friday morning, Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Stephen G. Smith
CHARLO — Stephen G. Smith, 73, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 15. Foster Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.