Maralynn LaCanne

STEVENSVILLE — Maralynn LaCanne, 86, of Stevensville, died at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Joan M. "Joanie" Hansen

HAMILTON — Joan M. "Joanie" Hansen, 77, died early in the morning, Wednesday, Dec. 18 at her family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Maureen M. Tanner

MISSOULA — Maureen M. Tanner, 81, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 19. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

George L. Stemple

MISSOULA — George L. Stemple, 77, of Missoula, died at his home early Friday morning, Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Stephen G. Smith

CHARLO — Stephen G. Smith, 73, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 15. Foster Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. 

