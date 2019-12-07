William A. “Bill” Morey
MISSOULA — William A. “Bill” Morey, 74, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Donna Marie Rowold
POLSON — Donna Marie Rowold, age 66, died on Thursday, Dec. 5 at her residence. Memorial services for Donna are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
You have free articles remaining.
Judith A. Bisom
HAMILTON — Judith A. Bisom, 78, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Dec. 4 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Merle E. Clizbe
BONNER — Merle E. Clizbe, 82, of Bonner, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com