William Thomas Howell
CHARLO — William Thomas Howell, age 75, died on Monday, Dec. 3 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for William. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
Ruth Mae Wangen
POLSON — Ruth Mae Wangen, age 73, died on Thursday, Dec. 6 at St. Joseph Community Hospital in Polson. There are no services planned at this time for Ruth. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nicole Shiree Stanley
WASILLA, Alaska — Nicole Shiree Stanley, 32, of Wasilla, Alaska, formerly of Polson, died Wednesday, Dec. 5 of natural causes at her home in Alaska. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Cheryl Yvonne Beno
RONAN — Cheryl Yvonne Beno, age 71, died on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at her residence. There are no services planned at this time for Cheryl. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.