Elisha Conavad, 52, of Superior passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Audrey E. Konie, 97, passed away in the morning, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at The Springs in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.