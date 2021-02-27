 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Enno W. Hartman

CORVALLIS - Enno W. Hartman, 83, of Corvallis died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Debra Ann Magstadt

SEELEY LAKE – Debra Ann Magstadt, 63, of Seeley Lake died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

RED PLUME, Royce A. LaFromboise

PABLO - RED PLUME, Royce A. LaFromboise, age 41, died Feb. 13, 2021, at his home in Pablo, MT. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

