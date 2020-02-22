Death Notices for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Dorathy Maxine Salomon Roseleip

ST. IGNATIUS — Dorathy Maxine Salomon Roseleip, 89, died in Billings on Feb. 20. Services are planned in St. Ignatius and will be announced. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Daniel L. Magone

MISSOULA — Daniel L. Magone, 88 of Missoula died on Thursday, Feb. 21. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangement are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Linda Mae Oppegaard

MISSOULA — Linda Mae Oppegaard, 65, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

