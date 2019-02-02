Yvonne Hickey
HOT SPRINGS — Yvonne Hickey, 89, died on Jan. 31 in her home in Hot Springs.
Sheryl D. Sellers
MISSOULA — Sheryl D. Sellers, 69, of Missoula, died Thursday evening, Jan. 31 at the Village Health Care Center. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Guy A. Howlett
CLINTON — Guy A. Howlett, 58, of Clinton, died Thursday evening, Jan. 31 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is privileged to serve the family.