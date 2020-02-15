Death Notices for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Faye “Elaine” O’Leary
GOLD CREEK — Faye “Elaine” O’Leary, 66, of Gold Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.
Marian (Matthew) Seaman
MISSOULA — Marian (Matthew) Seaman, 87, died in Missoula on Friday, Feb. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Edith L. “Edie” Smith
MISSOULA — Edith L. “Edie” Smith, 87, of Missoula, died at Bee Hive Homes Thursday evening, Feb. 13. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Carol Spencer
HAMILTON — Carol Spencer, 83 of Hamilton died Wednesday, Feb. 12 at her home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.