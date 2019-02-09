Yvonne (Lassise) Mackie
SEELEY LAKE — Yvonne (Lassise) Mackie, 69, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Feb. 7 at her residence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lloyd "Bud" Hanson
MISSOULA — Lloyd "Bud" Hanson, 78, of Missoula, died Feb. 6 at his home. Cremation is planned. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Vaelda G. “Sue” Eddy
MISSOULA — Vaelda G. “Sue” Eddy, 81, of Missoula, died in her home on Thursday, February 7. Arrangements and a complete obituary are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.