Death Notices for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW
HAMILTON — Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW, 78, died in the night, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Phyllis Beary
MISSOULA — Phyllis Beary, 81, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 6. A full obituary will follow and service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Thelma V. Palmer
MISSOULA — Thelma V. Palmer, 91, died at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. An obituary will follow.
Roxie Ann Hausauer
LOLO — Roxie Ann Hausauer, 63, of Lolo died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Barney J. Taylor
STEVENSVILLE — Barney J. Taylor, 89, of Stevensville died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home.