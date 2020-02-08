Death Notices for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW

HAMILTON — Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW, 78, died in the night, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Phyllis Beary

MISSOULA — Phyllis Beary, 81, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 6. A full obituary will follow and service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thelma V. Palmer

MISSOULA — Thelma V. Palmer, 91, died at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. An obituary will follow.

Roxie Ann Hausauer