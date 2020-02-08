Death Notices for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, February 8, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW

HAMILTON — Michael R. "Mike" English, LCSW, 78, died in the night, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Phyllis Beary

MISSOULA — Phyllis Beary, 81, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 6. A full obituary will follow and service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Thelma V. Palmer

MISSOULA — Thelma V. Palmer, 91, died at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. An obituary will follow.

Roxie Ann Hausauer

LOLO — Roxie Ann Hausauer, 63, of Lolo died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Barney J. Taylor

STEVENSVILLE — Barney J. Taylor, 89, of Stevensville died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News