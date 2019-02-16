Dolly Leanne Keener
MISSOULA — Dolly Leanne Keener, 82, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 14 at Village Health Care Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies in care of arrangements.
John G. Schober
ST. REGIS — John G. Schober, 86, of St. Regis died Thursday, Feb. 14, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Suzanne Lynn 'Suzy' Zarling
MISSOULA — Suzanne Lynn “Suzy” Zarling, 55, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 14. A complete obituary will follow soon. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Geoffrey Keith Hill
MISSOULA — Geoffrey Keith Hill, 80, of Missoula, died at BeeHive Homes on Thursday, Feb. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Scott Lee Hubeny
MISSOULA — Scott Lee Hubeny, 54, of Missoula, died at his home on Feb. 11. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies