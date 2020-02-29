Death Notices for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, February 29, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Esther McDonald

PHILIPSBURG — Esther McDonald, 93, of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, at her residence in Philipsburg. Services are pending.

Dennis Roger Galland

MISSOULA — Dennis Roger Galland, 76, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Randy Keeble

RONAN — Randy Keeble, age 73, died Feb. 27 at his home. Full obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News