Death Notices for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Esther McDonald
PHILIPSBURG — Esther McDonald, 93, of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, at her residence in Philipsburg. Services are pending.
Dennis Roger Galland
MISSOULA — Dennis Roger Galland, 76, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Randy Keeble
RONAN — Randy Keeble, age 73, died Feb. 27 at his home. Full obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.