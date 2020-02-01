Death Notices for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Patricia F. "Pat" Garrett

CORVALLIS — Patricia F. "Pat" Garrett, 86, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 30, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Craig N. Hunter

HAMILTON — Craig N. Hunter, 72, died in the afternoon, Friday, Jan. 31, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Frank Thomas Collins

MISSOULA — Frank Thomas Collins, 84, of Missoula died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family with arrangements.