Death Notices for Saturday, January 16, 2021

Clarence P. Gross

FRENCHTOWN - Clarence P. Gross, 79, passed away in the afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 14,at home with his family in Frenchtown. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dorothy Ann Marie Effertz

MISSOULA - Dorothy Ann Marie Effertz, 95, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 12 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Richard Lee Kerr

MOIESE – Richard Lee Kerr, age 88, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Richard. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.