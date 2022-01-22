Death Notices for Saturday, January 22, 2022

Tony Wayland

HELENA — Tony Wayland, 92, of Helena passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Terry D. Yates

Terry D. Yates, 76, of Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Patrick Dale Devlin

POLSON — Patrick Dale Devlin, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at his home of natural causes. A Celebration of Life for Patrick will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Richard Reinholt Bitz

Richard Reinholt Bitz, 74, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.