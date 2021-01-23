 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, January 23, 2021

Death Notices for Saturday, January 23, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Steven K. Syphers

DARBY - Steven K. Syphers, 75, of Darby died Thursday, Jan. 21, at his home, of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jack Richard Haulett

RONAN - Jack Richard Haulett 70, died Thursday, Jan. 21, in Ronan in an auto accident. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Rebecca J. “Becky” Hotchkiss

MISSOULA – Rebecca J. “Becky” Hotchkiss, 86, died at her home at The Auberge in Missoula. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Duane "Duke" Dukleth

HAMILTON - Duane "Duke" Dukleth, age 72, of Hamilton, died Jan. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News