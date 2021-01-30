Death Notices for Saturday, January 30, 2021

Kathleen F. Roubik

HAMILTON - Kathleen F. Roubik, 85, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carol Baker

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Carol Baker, 76, of Meridian, Idaho, formerly of Missoula died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian, Idaho.

John T. Browne

BOZEMAN - John T. Browne, 87, of Bozeman died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services will be announced at a future date.

William P. "Bill" McCart

HAMILTON - William P. "Bill" McCart, 96, of Hamilton died Thursday, Jan. 28, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Barbara Ann Hayes

MISSOULA - Barbara Ann Hayes, of Missoula, died Thursday, Jan. 28, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.