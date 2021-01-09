 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Jacqueline Y. Bryant

HAMILTON — Jacqueline Y. Bryant, 82, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marvin T. Osmanson

MISSOULA — Marvin T. Osmanson, 102, of Missoula, died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Jan. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Marlene Johnson

MISSOULA — Marlene Johnson, 86, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 28 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Gary Claussen

MISSOULA — Gary Claussen, 68, of Missoula, died Thursday, Jan. 7 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

