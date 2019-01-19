Try 1 month for 99¢

Sandra Dinsmore-Poole

MISSOULA — Sandra Dinsmore-Poole, 63, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. A service will be held at the family home at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Larry Kent Pearson

MISSOULA — Larry Kent Pearson, 75, of Missoula, died Thursday, Jan. 17 at his Clark Fork Riverside Manor residence. An obituary is pending, Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Bernard F. O’Connor

MISSOULA — Bernard F. O’Connor, 61, of Missoula, died Jan. 17 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.