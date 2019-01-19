Sandra Dinsmore-Poole
MISSOULA — Sandra Dinsmore-Poole, 63, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. A service will be held at the family home at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Larry Kent Pearson
MISSOULA — Larry Kent Pearson, 75, of Missoula, died Thursday, Jan. 17 at his Clark Fork Riverside Manor residence. An obituary is pending, Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Bernard F. O’Connor
MISSOULA — Bernard F. O’Connor, 61, of Missoula, died Jan. 17 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.