Steven H. Rouse
MISSOULA — Steven H. Rouse, 61 of Missoula, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
Barry Wayne Adkins
LIBBY — Barry Wayne Adkins, 61, died Jan. 15, 2019, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
Daniel James Carns
LOLO — Daniel James Carns, 59, of Lolo died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.