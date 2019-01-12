Gregory Devlin
MISSOULA — Gregory Devlin, 71, of Missoula and Polson, died at his home on Thursday, Jan. 10. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Lynn M. Job
MISSOULA — Lynn M. Job, 71, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 10 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Fred McCaughey
MISSOULA — Fred McCaughey, 66, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.