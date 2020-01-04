Joanne M. Vogel
MISSOULA — Joanne M. Vogel, 88, of Missoula, died at the Village Health & Rehab on Thursday morning, Jan. 2. A complete obituary will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Grant A. Naylor
HAMILTON — Grant A. Naylor, 73, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Jan. 1 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Marian A. Nelson
MISSOULA — Marian A. Nelson, 91, of Missoula died Wednesday, Jan. 1 at The Auberge at Missoula. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held later in the spring. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.