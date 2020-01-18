Frank "Steve" Ross
MISSOULA — Frank "Steve" Ross, 62, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 16. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Karen H. Jensen
STEVENSVILLE — Karen H. Jensen, 66, of Stevensville, died at her home on Sunday, Jan. 12. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is serving the family.
Ralph K. Campbell
POLSON — Ralph K. Campbell, age 92, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, at his residence. Memorial services for Ralph are pending. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
James E. "Jim" Brummit
VICTOR — James E. "Jim" Brummit, 69, of Victor died Thursday, Jan. 16, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Kevin Randall Templer, Sr.
RONAN — Kevin Randall Templer, Sr., age 64, died Jan. 15 at St. Luke Community Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home of Ronan.
Frank M. Cogar
MISSOULA — Frank M. Cogar, 35, of Missoula died Jan. 15 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.