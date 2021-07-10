Death Notices for Saturday, July 10, 2021

Lawrence Curtis “Larry” Reichelt
MISSOULA – Lawrence Curtis “Larry” Reichelt, 83, of Missoula died Sunday July 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
James A. Ostrom
MISSOULA - James A. Ostrom, age 49, of Missoula died at his home on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jerry B. Teeter
RONAN - Jerry B. Teeter, age 89, died July 7, 2021 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
Larry W. Bumgarner
CORVALLIS - Larry W. Bumgarner, 79, of Corvallis passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Evelyn Poindexter
MISSOULA - Evelyn Poindexter, 83, of Missoula passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Michael N. Baxter
HAMILTON - Michael N. Baxter, 80, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.