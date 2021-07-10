Death Notices for Saturday, July 10, 2021

Lawrence Curtis “Larry” Reichelt

MISSOULA – Lawrence Curtis “Larry” Reichelt, 83, of Missoula died Sunday July 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

James A. Ostrom

MISSOULA - James A. Ostrom, age 49, of Missoula died at his home on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jerry B. Teeter

RONAN - Jerry B. Teeter, age 89, died July 7, 2021 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Larry W. Bumgarner

CORVALLIS - Larry W. Bumgarner, 79, of Corvallis passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Evelyn Poindexter

MISSOULA - Evelyn Poindexter, 83, of Missoula passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.