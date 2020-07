Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

POLSON — Dennis Dwight Spence, age 76, died Tuesday, July 7 at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

POLSON — Edward Leroy Nelson, age 86, died Tuesday, July 7 at Polson Health and Rehab. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.