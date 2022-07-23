 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Elaine E. Medsker

Elaine E. Medsker, 72, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Samerlyn R. Engebretson

Samerlyn R. Engebretson, 89, of Bonner, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Mary Ellen Robinson

HAMILTON — Mary Ellen Robinson, 85, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services will be held in California. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Cinda L. Hammack

STEVENSVILLE — Cinda L. Hammack, 70, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

