MISSOULA - Judith Ann Jock, age 80, of Missoula, died on Thursday, June 22, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA - Douglas Roy Pritchett, age 61, of Missoula, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.