Charles Reed Hunter
MISSOULA - Charles Reed Hunter, 62, died in the night, Thursday, July 25, due to cardiac arrest at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Richard 'Mac' McKay
HAMILTON — Richard "Mac" McKay, 67, of Hamilton, died Thursday, July 25, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Bob Kreis
HUSON — Bob Kreis, 91, of Huson, died at his home Thursday, July 25. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Jerry W. Blakney
HUSON — Jerry W. Blakney, 58, of Huson, died Thursday, July 25.
A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.