Leroy Cornett Livermore, Jr.
MISSOULA — Leroy Cornett Livermore, Jr., 84, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, died on July 14 in Missoula. Arrangements under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
John Wesley Marshall Gardner
CHARLO — John Wesley Marshall Gardner, age 84, died on Tuesday, July 16 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Memorial services for John are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
David Brown
MISSOULA — David Brown, 88, of Missoula, died July 18 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial service is pending. Inurnment will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.