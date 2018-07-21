Juanita E. Stoumbaugh
SUPERIOR — Juanita E. Stoumbaugh, 94, of Superior, passed away at her home early Friday morning, July 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Kathleen Lee Young
POLSON — Longtime resident of the Mission Valley, Kathleen Lee Young, passed away Saturday, July 14. Arrangements are pending under The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ronald J. Pagel
MISSOULA — Ronald J. Pagel, 71 of Missoula passed away on Thursday, July 19 in Missoula. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, July 26 at Christ the King Parish, time to be announced in full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula are entrusted with arrangements.