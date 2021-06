CLINTON - Barbara Vaughn, 88, of Clinton died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

CLEARWATER, Florida – Robert Floyd “Rob” Hair, 64, of Clearwater, Florida died Wednesday June 9, 2021 while vacationing in Missoula. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.