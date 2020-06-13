Death Notices for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Thomas R. "Tom" Braverman
DARBY — Thomas R. "Tom" Braverman, 72, died in the night, Thursday, June 11 at his home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Martin "Craig" Atwood
VICTOR — Martin "Craig" Atwood, 61, of Victor died Thursday, June 11 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard L. Stevenson
MISSOULA — Richard L. Stevenson, 73, of Missoula, died Wednesday, June 10. At this time, there are no services planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Anna M. Dunne
FLORENCE — Anna M. Dunne, 87, died Thursday, June 11 at her home in Florence surrounded by family. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.