Death Notices for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Gary Ronald Smith, Sr.

FRENCHTOWN — Gary Ronald Smith, Sr., 76, of Frenchtown, died Wednesday, June 17 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Leonard Pierce

RONAN — Leonard Pierce, 82, died June 18 at St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Delanie Rae Pierre

OKLAHOMA — Delanie Rae Pierre, 28, died in Oklahoma on June 18. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.