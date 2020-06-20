Death Notices for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Gary Ronald Smith, Sr.
FRENCHTOWN — Gary Ronald Smith, Sr., 76, of Frenchtown, died Wednesday, June 17 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Leonard Pierce
RONAN — Leonard Pierce, 82, died June 18 at St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.
Delanie Rae Pierre
OKLAHOMA — Delanie Rae Pierre, 28, died in Oklahoma on June 18. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.
