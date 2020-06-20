Death Notices for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, June 20, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Ronald Smith, Sr.

FRENCHTOWN — Gary Ronald Smith, Sr., 76, of Frenchtown, died Wednesday, June 17 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Leonard Pierce

RONAN — Leonard Pierce, 82, died June 18 at St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Delanie Rae Pierre

OKLAHOMA — Delanie Rae Pierre, 28, died in Oklahoma on June 18. Funeral arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News