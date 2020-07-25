Death Notices for Saturday, June 25, 2020

Return to homepage ×
June Marie Susen
MISSOULA — June Marie Susen, 95, of Missoula, died Friday, July 24 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
