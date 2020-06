Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Joseph Daniel “Joe” McCarthy, 35, of Missoula died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

HAMILTON — Elaine D. Duffy, 92, of Hamilton died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.